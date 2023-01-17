European markets muted as macroeconomic concerns mount in Davos meeting

London -0.09% UK unemployment rate unchanged at 3.7%, meets consensus Germany -0.22% Germany December final CPI +8.6% vs +8.6% y/y prelim France-0.18% European Central Bank’s governing council member Mario Centeno expects Q4 in Europe to be most likely positive. Concerns over the direction of the global economy, persistent inflation, fragmentation and sluggish growth are high on the agenda at Davos meeting, as well as the war in Ukraine. The pan-European Stoxx 600 -0.23% in early trade with autos adding marginally and retail stocks dropped. Coming up in the session: No major data expected. In the bond market, The yield on US 10-year Treasuries was up five basis point to 3.56%. Germany’s 10-year yield up less than one basis point to 2.20%. Britain’s 10-year yield was up about four basis point to 3.42%.