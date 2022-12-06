European markets muted as global sentiment remains subdued

London -0.07%. Germany +0.06%. Germany November construction PMI 41.5 vs 43.8 prior.Germany October industrial orders +0.8% vs +0.1% m/m expected.France +0.05%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.08%, with oil and gas stocks shedding while utilities gained.Coming up in the session: UK November construction PMI at 0930 GMT.Market observers are still largely expecting a 50 basis point increase to interest rates at the Fed’s December meeting next week.In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than one basis point to 3.58%.Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 1.85%.Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 3.09%.