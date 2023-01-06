European markets mixed ahead of inflation data

London +0.16%. UK December construction PMI 48.8 vs 49.6 expected; UK December Halifax house prices -1.5% vs -2.3% m/m priorGermany -0.25% Germany November industrial orders -5.3% vs -0.5% m/m expected; Germany November retail sales +1.1% vs +1.0% m/m expectedFrance +0.03%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 flat in early trade with basic resources adding 1.2% while utilities fell 0.4%Coming up in the session: Europe retail sales and inflationIn the bond market, The yield on US 10-year Treasuries was up about one basis point to 3.73%.Germany’s 10-year yield almost flat to 2.32%.Britain’s 10-year yield was up about one basis point to 3.57%.