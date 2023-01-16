European markets in green, follows trend set by Asia-Pacific markets

London +0.22% Germany +0.26% Germany December wholesale price index -1.6% vs -0.9% m/m priorFrance +0.30% The pan-European Stoxx 600 +0.35% in early trade with most sectors and major bourses posting marginal gains. Insurance and bank stocks took the lead, while mining stocks and tech dipped below the flatline to report minor losses.Coming up in the session: A lighter day data-wise for Europe. World Economic Forum in Davos starts today.In the bond market, The yield on US 10-year Treasuries was up five basis point to 3.50%.Germany’s 10-year yield up about three basis point to 2.17%.Britain’s 10-year yield was down about one basis point to 3.36%.