European markets in green as investors await Fed minutes

London +0.25%. Germany +1.22%. Germany December final services PMI 49.2 vs 49.0 prelim France +1.32%. France consumer prices increased by 5.9% Y/Y vs. 6.4% Y/Y expected France December final services PMI 49.5 vs 48.1 prelim Italy December services PMI 49.9 vs 49.5 expected. Eurozone December final services PMI 49.8 vs 49.1 prelim. Spain December services PMI 51.6 vs 50.8 expected The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 0.96% in early trade, with food and beverage stocks adding while oil and gas stocks fell. Coming up in the session: UK M4 Money Supply and Mortgage Approvals In the bond market, The yield on US 10-year Treasuries was down more than nine basis point to 3.70%. Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than six basis point to 2.32%. Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than five basis point to 3.60%.