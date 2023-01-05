European markets down as heads turned to Fed

London +0.16%. Germany -0.34%. Germany trade surplus of €10.8B, beats expectations; Germany December construction PMI 41.7 vs 41.5 priorFrance -0.53%. France and Germany voice concerns over Covid situation in China, new variantThe pan-European Stoxx 600 down 0.32% in early trade, led by a loss in media stocks. Most sectors were in the red, but retail was up to lead marginal gains.Coming up in the session: UK Final Services PMI; Europe PPI; Italian Prelim CPI m/m.In the bond market, The yield on US 10-year Treasuries was up more than one basis point to 3.72%.Germany’s 10-year yield was up about five basis point to 2.32%.Britain’s 10-year yield was up about five basis point to 3.54%.