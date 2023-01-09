Europe 2023: outlook for profits is overly optimistic

Soaring prices, the energy crisis, higher interest rates and war in Ukraine. Given those circumstances, European markets did well to only decline by one-tenth last year, as measured by the Stoxx 600 Europe equity index. This could be one reason investors are dangerously complacent about the outlook for profits as costs continue to rise and economies slow.The striking earnings power of some of the continent’s biggest companies has given them confidence. Groups such as luxury giant LVMH, pharma specialist Novo Nordisk and energy company TotalEnergies have excelled. They pushed the market’s earnings per share up by 20 per cent last year. Current consensus expects earnings per share for the Stoxx 600 to hold level over the next 12 months. The forecast is broadly in line with economists who think the eurozone will suffer a mild recession with output falling just 0.1 per cent this year. That would represent a recession characterised by falling inflation and a halt to European Central Bank rate rises. While the UK is expected to be hit by a more severe contraction, earnings are only expected to fall moderately there. Both forecasts appear optimistic given the limits for further support from governments and central banks. The Stoxx 600 trades at 12 times forward earnings, the cheapest it has been since 2013. UK stocks still bear the valuation discount acquired after the Brexit vote on just 10 times forward earnings, the lowest since 2012. Stocks in the EU and UK are at record discounts to US stocks. Current EU valuations price in a fall in earnings of about 15 per cent, said Citi. That compares with falls of 35 per cent and 21 per cent in the pandemic and the European debt crisis. A low valuation offers a cushion as recession begins. Yet if the coming decline in earnings reverts to the past average of 35 per cent then share prices could fall by another quarter. With interest rate rises expected for much of the year, value will remain the dominant investment style. Even after outperforming last year, financial businesses remain cheap. The caveat is that last time interest rates rose in Europe, a financial crisis followed not long after.If you are a subscriber and would like to receive alerts when Lex articles are published, just click the button “Add to myFT”, which appears at the top of this page above the headline.