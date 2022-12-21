Euro zone yields edge down, hawkish central banks still in focus

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The building of the European Central Bank (ECB) is seen in fog before the monthly news conference following the ECB’s monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, December 15, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

By Stefano Rebaudo (Reuters) – Euro zone borrowing costs edged lower on Wednesday, with short-dated yields hovering near their highest in more than a decade as investors stayed focused on rising bond supply and central banks’ commitment to fight inflation. The Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) shocked markets on Tuesday with a surprise tweak to its bond yield control that allows long-term interest rates to rise more, but analysts expect further spillover effects to be limited. Investors have been worried about more government spending in 2023 to fight the adverse impact of the energy crisis, while the European Central Bank pledged more rate hikes and announced it would start reducing its 5 trillion bond holdings. German 2-year bond yield, most sensitive to policy rates, edged 0.5 basis points (bps) down to 2.50%. It hit its highest level since October 2008 of 2.51% on Tuesday. The 10-year yield was flat at 2.30%. ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forwards price in the depo rate to peak at around 3.4% in summer 2023, from about 2.8% before last week’s ECB meeting. “Japanese buyers are already overweight U.S. dollar cash” and other currencies, said George Saravelos strategist at Deutsche Bank (ETR:), referring to the impact of the BOJ policy shift. “They will use it to buy yen and Japanese bonds as domestic yields rise. By extension the domestic and foreign bond market adjustment is likely to be fairly orderly,” while the biggest market impact is likely on forex, he said. Since last week’s ECB policy meeting, German real yields have been in positive territory. The 10-year inflation-linked rate was at 0.14%. It hit its highest level since February 2014 at 0.273% on Oct. 21. “German real yields are now all positive up to 10y for the first time, which could attract more buyers again at the start of the year,” Christopher Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank (ETR:). Italy’s 10-year government bond yield fell 1.5 bps to 4.46%, with the closely watched spread between Italian and German 10-year yields tightening to 213 bps. The TLTRO repayments will settle today. Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($475.69 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank.

“In theory, this should support the transmission (of the money market) into the new 2% ECB depo rate,” Commerzbank’s Rieger argued, adding that the new rate on repo specials was bid at around 1.75%. ($1 = 0.9407 euros)