Euro zone bond yields jump a day after hawkish ECB

By Stefano Rebaudo (Reuters) – Euro zone borrowing costs rose on Friday as investors revised their forecasts for bond yields after the European Central Bank pledged further monetary tightening to fight inflation. The ECB eased the pace of its interest rate hikes on Thursday but stressed significant tightening remained ahead and laid out plans to drain cash from the financial system. “The ECB sent a crystal-clear message over its hawkish intentions. The corrective sell-off looks inadequate so far and likely has much further to run,” Citi analysts said. “We suggest targeting 2.35% for Bunds (yield) in the coming weeks, but 2.7% is now on the radar for 2023,” they added. Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, touched 2.208% on Friday, its highest in a month, and was last up 8 basis points at 2.17%. It rose 15 basis points on Thursday. Germany’s two-year yield, which is most sensitive to monetary policy expectations, was up 7 bps at 2.44% after touching 2.503% earlier in the day, its highest level since December 2008. A flurry of investment banks raised their forecasts for where euro zone interest rates will peak after Thursday’s meeting, with many expecting them to reach 3.25%. ECB euro short-term rate forwards broadly align with this, showing a peak in September 2023 at 3.2%, up from around 2.8% before the ECB’s policy meeting. Further reinforcing the hawkish tone, Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday the battle against inflation wasn’t over, though did add that the ECB doesn’t want to provoke a recession. Markets may still be underestimating how high interest rates will have to go, Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn also said. The German yield curve flattened after hitting its deepest inversion in 30 years. The gap between 2-year and 10-year yields was at -28.5 bps after briefly hitting its lowest since 1992 at -41.9 bps. Peripheral bonds kept underperforming as investors shifted their focus to a more hawkish than expected monetary policy stance and growing bond supply. The ECB said it would start reducing its large holdings of government debt, in a move often called quantitative tightening (QT), from March 2023. The consensus was already eyeing QT starting at the end of the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2023. Italy’s 10-year government bond yield was volatile but last up 13 bps at 4.29% and the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields rose to 220 bps, its widest since Nov. 4.

Italian bonds briefly paid a higher risk premium than those of Greece. The yield spread was at 1 bp after falling into negative territory to as low as -15 bps. Rohan Khanna head of European and UK rates at UBS forecast the Italian-German yield spread in the 200-250 bps range in 2023. “If our view on global duration is confirmed and bonds start rallying in the second half of 2023, there is a reasonable chance the spread will close the year below 200,” he added.