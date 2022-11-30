Euro sags against sterling after eurozone inflation cools

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A shopper pays with a ten Euro bank note at a local market in Nice, France, June 7, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

LONDON (Reuters) – The euro retreated against the pound on Wednesday after data showed euro zone inflation cooled off by more than expected in November, reinforcing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month. Consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro grew by 10.0% after a 10.6% increase in October, well below expectations for 10.4% in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The euro fell 0.25% to a session low of 86.23 pence against the pound, but broadly held on to its gains versus the dollar, rising 0.36% on the day to $1.0365, showing little change on pre-data levels. Euro zone government bonds were little changed, with the German 10-year yield last up 3 basis points at 1.944%, while European stocks built modestly on the day’s gains, rising 0.6%.