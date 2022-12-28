Euro Coin (EUROC) Falls 0%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Wednesday – InvestorsObserver

Euro Coin (EUROC) has been relatively less volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Wednesday, the crypto has lost 0.19% to $1.06.

InvestorsObserver is giving Euro Coin a 2 Volatility Rank.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Euro Coin a low volatility rank of 2, placing it in the bottom 2% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

EUROC’s low volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Euro Coin price With support at $1.06 and resistance set at $1.06. This positions Euro Coin

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

