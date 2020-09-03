Eugene, Ore; Pierce Morrow Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – A Bend, Oregon man has pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams.

On September 2, 2020, Pierce Matthew Morrow, 24, waived indictment and pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography, a charge punishable by up to twenty years in prison, with a 5-year mandatory minimum sentence; a $250,000 fine; and a life term of supervised release.

According to court documents, Morrow participated in an online chat room that involved the exchange of child pornography, and posted images of prepubescent girls and boys engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The FBI executed a search warrant at Morrow’s Bend residence in January 2018. A subsequent search of his phone revealed hundreds of images and videos of child pornography. Morrow admitted to posting child pornography online.

On January 18, 2018, Morrow was charged by criminal complaint with possession, distribution, and receipt of child pornography. He will be sentenced on December 3, 2020 by U.S. District Court Judge Michael J. McShane.

This case was investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Jeffrey Sweet, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor. It is important to remember child sexual abuse material depicts actual crimes being committed against children. Not only do these images and videos document victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when shared across the internet, child victims suffer re-victimization each time the image of their abuse is viewed.

