Euan Blair's apprenticeship company Multiverse is hit by a sixth straight year of losses 



Euan Blair’s apprenticeship company Multiverse is hit by a sixth straight year of lossesBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 16:55 EST, 5 January 2023 | Updated: 16:55 EST, 5 January 2023

Euan Blair’s apprenticeship company has racked up a sixth successive year of losses. Multiverse, set up by the son of the former prime minister in 2016, saw losses widen from £10.9million to £14.2million last year. But it continued to grow, posting revenues of £27.3million, up from £10million in the previous 12 months. Matchmaker: Multiverse – which was set up by Euan Blair (pictured) in 2016 – saw losses widen from £10.9m to £14.2m last yearIn the summer Multiverse was awarded much coveted tech ‘unicorn’ status when it was valued at £1.4billion in fundraising driven by US venture capital firms. That means it is valued at an astonishing 50 times more than its sales, and it valued 38-year-old Blair’s stake at about £420million, far more than his father Tony’s reported £60million fortune. Multiverse matches school leavers with employers who include Google, Facebook, Morgan Stanley and Depop. It makes its money by charging clients a fee once an apprentice is successfully placed. The business says that it offers ‘a genuine, credible alternative that can compete with university’.

Advertisement

Share or comment on this article:

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

Take me to…