EU 'very confident' on N.Ireland agreement if UK shows political will

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin, outside Government Buildings, in Dublin, Ireland December 1, 2022.

DUBLIN (Reuters) – European Commision President Ursula von der Leyen said she is “very confident” a positive conclusion can be reached on a post-Brexit trade row over Northern Ireland if Britain shows the political will to find a solution. “We have always shown flexibility, we will always have a constructive approach to these issues. If there is the political will in the UK, I am very confident that we can reach a positive conclusion,” she said ahead of a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.