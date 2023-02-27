EU sends humanitarian aid to Syria

Belgium, (Brussels Morning Newspaper) The EU has sent two planes with humanitarian aid supplies to Syria to help the country recover from the earthquake that hit the region.

In a statement released on Sunday, the European Commission noted that the planes carried heaters, shelter equipment and other supplies, announcing additional flights in the coming period.

The aid is to be delivered to both government-controlled parts of the country and areas outside government control, with the EC stressing that some 420 tonnes of aid will be delivered from the bloc’s humanitarian stockpiles.

In addition, 14 EU member states and Norway offered additional assistance to the country under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, with donations including food, medical supplies, personal hygiene products, blankets, generators and more.

“The aid is being delivered to the people most in need – both in government-controlled and non-government-controlled areas in northwest Syria,” the EC stressed and pointed out that an EU team in Beirut is coordinating the delivery to make sure the aid reaches the people in need.

EU medical teams are still on the ground

The body reminded that the EU deployed more than 1,600 rescuers to Turkey in the wake of the earthquake to support search and rescue operations, noting that rescuers have returned but five medical teams are still in the country and have treated more than 4,000 people thus far.

The EU has earmarked roughly 5.7 million euro for humanitarian aid to Turkey, with the Commission stressing that its humanitarian partners are providing access to water, healthcare and shelter to the victims.

In total, the EU has allocated approximately 10 million euro for helping earthquake victims, including roughly 6 million repurposed through humanitarian projects already underway and about 3.9 million in new funds.

The EC pointed out that the bloc has been providing humanitarian aid to Syria for 12 years, stressing that aid was delivered to both sides “based on the humanitarian principles of impartiality and neutrality.”

In addition, the EC and the EU Council headed by Sweden announced plans to hold a donors’ conference in March, stressing that it will be organised in coordination with Turkish authorities.

The conference is aimed at gathering money to provide support to people in Turkey and Syria affected by the earthquake.