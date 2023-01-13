EU seeks to ease state aid rules to counter US green subsidy threat

The EU’s competition commissioner is consulting with member states on ways to further loosen state aid controls in response to the new US green subsidy legislation without starting a trade war.In a letter sent to ministers on Friday seen by the Financial Times, Margrethe Vestager said the “competitiveness of Europe” faced multiple challenges, including pressure to respond to the US Inflation Reduction Act. She said this “risks luring some of our EU businesses into moving investments to the US”. To counter this, Vestager said she was proposing changes to the current state aid temporary framework to help countries and their companies accelerate their green transitions “without jeopardising the level playing field”.Her remarks come weeks after Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, wrote to the bloc’s 27 national leaders to say that she planned to “adjust our state aid rules for some years?.?.?.?to make it easier for public investment”, while rolling out new joint borrowing plans to support spending across the EU. Vestager launched a consultation with the bloc’s member states in which she asked their views on ways to further simplify the transfer of public support to “reach the right beneficiaries as quickly as possible”. Countries have until January 25 to respond and diplomats expect the European Commission, the executive body of the EU, to publish an impact assessment on how the US measures are set to affect the bloc by the time leaders meet early next month.She is also consulting on ways to fast track how governments give public funds to companies working on the green goals set out by the commission. Vestager asked countries how they thought the bloc could strike a “balance” between the “need for granting additional flexibility” so that companies do not see the need to leave the EU but also to avoid “harmful subsidy races”.The letter acknowledged that not all member states had “the same fiscal space for state aid” and therefore Brussels was looking to set up a “collective European fund” to help countries in a “fair and equal way”.Vestager’s consultation follows bickering among member states on whether further weakening of state aid controls are the best way to address the US subsidies and how to fund any response. Some are concerned that a further relaxation of the regime will disproportionately help rich member states like Germany and France inject billions into their own companies.