EU Sanctions on Russia and Kaliningrad Shipments

EU Sanctions on Russia and Shipments To and From Kaliningrad

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

We welcome the announcement by the EU making clear how its member states will implement economic sanctions on Russia with respect to Kaliningrad. We appreciate the unprecedented economic measures that our Allies and partners, including Lithuania, have joined us in taking against Russia for its unprovoked war against Ukraine.

We applaud European Union member states, including Lithuania, for enforcing sanctions measures fully in accordance with EU guidance.

It is important to note that there is not now and there never has been a so-called “blockade” of Kaliningrad. Using a variety of routes, passengers continue to transit between mainland Russia and Kaliningrad, as do all humanitarian shipments and most other goods. We should also not forget why economic sanctions were put into place, which was in response to Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war in Ukraine.