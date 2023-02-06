EU countries offer help to earthquake-hit Turkey

Belgium, (Brussels Morning Newspaper) EU countries and bloc officials have offered to help earthquake-hit Turkey conduct search and rescue operations and recover.

Janez Lenar?i?, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, noted that the bloc’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre was in contact with Turkish authorities, according to Reuters reporting on Monday.

He pointed out that the centre is helping first responders by providing Copernicus satellite mapping services.

An earthquake with magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey early on Monday, killing hundreds and causing damage in Turkey and Syria.

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kami?ski announced Warsaw would send a response team comprising 76 firemen and 8 rescue dogs.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed that Athens will send help immediately, noting that it was mobilising its resources.

Spanish officials pointed out that urban rescue teams are ready to go to Turkey and added that ministries are coordinating to send help immediately.

Response of other countries

The Indian government announced plans to send 100 rescuers with trained dogs and required equipment, stressing that two teams are prepared to fly to the disaster area.

It added that relief material and medical teams will be sent to Turkey in coordination with Ankara.

Russian authorities offered to fly two teams comprising 100 rescuers to Turkey, with President Vladimir Putin sending condolences to presidents of Turkey and Syria, and offering support.

Taiwan offered to send 130 rescuers and 13 tonnes of aid to Turkey, noting that it is awaiting Ankara’s response.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, noted that Israeli authorities are instructed to prepare to offer immediate search and rescue and medical assistance.

The government of Ukraine announced it was prepared to send help, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressing “we are in this moment close to the friendly Turkish people, ready to provide the necessary assistance.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concerns about earthquake-hit areas in Turkey, noting that authorities are focused on search and rescue.

“Then we will expect an increased need for trauma care to treat the injured and to support the entire health system in affected areas,” a spokesperson noted.According to reports released on Monday morning, the earthquake killed more than 1,200 people, of which more than 900 in Turkey.