EU Commission proposes ninth package of sanctions against Russia

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends the European Parliament plenary session in Brussels, Belgium November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman//File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) – The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a ninth package of sanctions on Russia, including adding almost 200 additional individuals and entities on the sanctions list. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement the EU also proposes to introduce sanctions against three additional Russian banks and also wants to impose new export controls and restrictions, particularly for dual-use goods including key chemicals, nerve agents, electronics and IT components.