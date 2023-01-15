ETMarkets Trade Talk: What made this Mumbai techie quit his job to turn full-time options trader

For one-and-a-half decade, Santosh Pasi wore two hats. His mornings were spent on Dalal Street and for the rest of the day he was managing IT security for some of Europe’s biggest banks.The Mumbai-based IT professional has now found the courage and financial strength to resign from his well-paying job and turn into a full-time options trader.The Nifty Bank seller, who is also a well-known options trainer, says his tryst with the world of stocks began after he exercised his ESOPs while working at an IT major in 2008.Since then, he has been juggling in between the worlds of options trading and handling IT security for clients. “But now our capital has increased and the returns are overtaking the salary. So I thought that let’s end it here. If I can put some more effort in trading, the returns will be much higher,” he says in this interview with ETMarkets on his Dalal Street journey. Edited excerpts:Please tell us about your educational background and how did you get bitten by the stock market bug? When you started trading, was it just for some extra pocket money or because you wanted to be a free bird one day?

I studied MBA and MCA and have no family background in markets. My father was in the Navy. I have been working since 1998. The first job was related to computer training and then in between I did telecom and then moved to IT security. I have handled IT security for some of India’s and Europe’s largest banks.In my previous job, I had some Gujarati colleagues who used to bring two laptops to the office – one for trading and one for work. I could not relate to what they were doing.Then in 2002, I joined HCL and they gave me ESOP papers which were lying idle for a few years till the then finance minister P Chidambaram introduced fringe benefit tax and I had to exercise the ESOP. It was at that point that I realised how valuable stocks can be.

Gradually, in 2008 I attended some training programs on F&O. Those were very expensive courses and taught by foreign trainers. But the outcome was different from what was taught to us and then I found out that it was because of the difference in between how global and Indian markets work.So in 2010, I started developing my own strategies and kept fine tuning with time.On a typical day, what does your trade setup look like?

I follow a time-based and conditions based non-directional strategy using algos. There are a lot of ifs and buts.On Monday and Tuesday, I trade only if the conditions are met because the premiums are too high and the number of days is also high. The market can go haywire in 4 days. We also don’t get so much benefit from theta on Monday and Tuesday.On Thursday, we will definitely trade and in fact we take more risks and increase our position size. Our risk is the least on Monday and then every day it increases gradually till the Thursday expiry.On Fridays, we don’t trade as we need a day’s gap to do backtesting and dry run our new strategies.We have back tested Nifty Bank data since its inception. We review our algo strategy every quarter as every strategy comes with its own shelf life. Our last strategy worked for 15 months and in the last two quarters we realised that the market dynamics has changed and so we developed a new strategy from this January where we changed some proportions.Besides algo-based strategies, I also do manual trading when I am in training sessions.From next quarter, we plan to start trading in FinNifty as well.How stressful was it for you to manage the two diverse worlds of options trading/training and a full-time job?

I survived trading while doing a job because I hardly got carried away while taking a trade. I was never thrown out of the market because my losses were limited and position sizing was in my favour. The losses I made were only because of execution bugs and not planning.As far as my office is concerned, most of the work is in the evening or late afternoons as I handle European and American clients. I get enough time in the morning hours.Mine is a non-directional strategy which can be done by part-time traders as we don’t have to be on the terminal all the time. Because of the job I know, I cannot remain there all the time.You have just resigned from your job. What made you do that? Won’t you miss the comfort of a monthly fixed income?

All this while, I didn’t quit my job because it was never boring.But now our capital has increased and the returns are overtaking the salary. So I thought that let’s end it here. If I can put some more effort in trading, the returns will be much higher.Before resigning, I calculated the amount I am going to earn if I continue with a job for the next 15-20 years, based on increments in the past. And then I compared it with the kind of returns I am likely to earn if I put in the same effort in trading. In all likelihood, the amount I will earn from trading in the next 4-5 years will be equal to 15 years of salary income.So I thought let’s take a chance. I have rental income which will meet the home loan EMI.How big is the size of your portfolio and what kind of returns have you made in the last couple of years?

The current size is more than Rs 1 crore and in the financial year, we have so far made around 27% return.(Disclaimer: The Economic Times doesn’t endorse any product or service that may be offered by the expert. Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of The Economic Times)