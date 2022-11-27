ETMarkets Trade Talk: Buying options is like playing a T20 match, selling is test cricket: Chetan Panchamia

Should you buy options or sell? This is one of the most common questions in the minds of new traders trying their luck in the promising world of options trading. Kolkata-based options trader Chetan Panchamia, who dabbles in both, says selling options is akin to playing a Test cricket match while buying is more like a fast game of T20.Over the years, Panchamia has trained thousands of newbies in the stock market through the online learning platform Elearnmarkets and takes his own trades within the training programs. As a Nifty and Bank Nifty options trader, his target is simple – 2% monthly return and drawdowns should not be more than 1% in a month. “I take live market sessions where I deploy my back-tested strategies,” says the Gujarati trader who loves playing chess.Edited excerpts from a chat with the trader-cum-teacher:

You are into buying and selling options. Do you think that selling options is safer than buying options?

Selling options is like playing test cricket. You are always in the position. Buying options is like T20 where I am out there for 20 minutes. If you are in profit, you can let your position run for two hours but if there is a loss or breakeven, you exit quickly. You can get another time to get in.

Most of my students are sellers. They have tried out buying but they have failed most of the times not because of the strategy but because their mindset or the timing did not suit them.

So it is not about whether you can make more money in buying or in selling, it is just about the mindset?

Buying has intrinsic advantages and disadvantages. In buying, low capital gives you comfort. Compared to selling, your returns on capital are huge.

Can option trading be done part time?

With my strategies, yes. But then I am giving you readymade strategies. If you try it yourself, then the answer is no. In option buying, for example, we have designed structural strategies on all aspects.

My students are very happy with making 2% a month. Once they go through my class, they understand there is a distinctive disadvantage being an option buyer which they did not know in the first place.

Why is it that most retail option traders lose money despite all the training programs floating around?

That is probably because of their greed and fear. They increase their lot size after making some money. People lose money because they are not trained properly. By the grace of God, our strategies have survived the test of time.

How many trades do you take in a day?

It is the highest on Thursday when it could be about 50 to 60 trades. We diversify across Nifty and Bank Nifty in different time slots. That is a very simple way to get an edge. You can just diversify across the time.

You are a chess buff and have been playing for a long time. Do you tend to draw parallels between the two worlds of chess and stock markets?

Chess teaches you to humbly accept mistakes and learn from them. For that matter, any sport teaches you that. Market participants should not give too much importance to a single trade. If you want peace, plan your exits. If you are wrong, get out and learn from your mistakes.

