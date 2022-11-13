ETMarkets Smart Talk: Siddhartha Bhaiya on why Indian market commands a premium compared to EMs

“India’s progress on transparency, governance, and political stability also trumps that of other emerging economies,” says Siddhartha Bhaiya, Founder and Fund Manager at Aequitas Investment Consultancy.In an interview with ETMarkets, Bhaiya, said: “Small and midcap space for us is the sweet spot where one can tap onto high growth stories available at reasonable valuations” Edited excerpts:

Where do you see markets headed in the next 1 year? Do you think the worst is now priced in terms of geopolitical concerns, rate hike, inflation, etc?

Over the last year, while our benchmark indices have more or less been flat, international macroeconomic indicators have only worsened over the months.

Most businesses anticipate challenging times ahead with increased costs, dampening demand in international markets, and currency depreciation.

India Inc. seems to be at the cusp of huge opportunities in Indian and overseas markets due to varied factors including, food security, China+1 sentiment, and domestic thrust on CAPEX on growth.

We feel some companies with strong competitive advantages would be able to capitalise on the same.



Having said that, there are definitely some pockets in the markets which may struggle with the turbulent times ahead and valuations of these companies have little room for negative news.

After the recent correction, benchmark indices are trading near record highs. How do see valuation stack up when compared to other EMs?

Indian indices have historically too traded at a premium over other EM indices and we believe it is well deserved.

India currently is faring far better than most developed and developing economies in terms of growth outlook, managing energy crisis, tacking inflation, protecting its currency, and other macro-economic challenges.

India’s progress on transparency, governance, and political stability also trumps that of other emerging economies.

So, Indian indices would rightfully enjoy higher valuations and increasing weights in global benchmark indices going ahead as well.

What is your take on the September quarter results which have come so far? Do you have more downgrades than upgrades in the forthcoming quarters?

We see a lot of optimism in some of the sectors fade away after the September quarter results. This quarter’s results are a true test of resilience for the profit margins of the company.

Having said that, a lot of companies with sustainable pricing power would be better placed to protect their profits and growth prospects.

We believe that these times would offer great investment opportunities and at the same time we are cautious about excesses in certain sectors.

Rupee has been all over the place. A lot has been talked about depreciation and appreciation. Where do you see the currency headed? And, does it also mean that firms with high Dollar debt will be under pressure?

India’s crude oil import bill for H1 FY23 was $90.3 Bn, which compares to total imports of $119 Bn for FY22 and $62.2 Bn in FY21.

Our exports are not able to catch up with this kind of increase in imports and hence some amount of pressure on our currency is inevitable.

Although the proactive approach of RBI has helped in the relative performance of the Rupee vis-à-vis other currencies, we believe that the absolute impact of strengthening the dollar can’t be evaded at business levels.

Which sectors are you bullish on and why?

The public capex in H1 FY23 has been recorded at 45% of the budgeted capex for FY23. This is very encouraging for a lot of sectors and the growth prospects of the economy as a whole.

Hence, we continue to remain bullish about infrastructure and capital goods companies. Defense Indigenisation initiative is on a strong footing creating opportunities for lot of small and big companies in the space.

Certain sectors like auto and media are seeing a revival after many challenges in post covid period. We see some green shoots in these sectors as well.

If someone wants to invest say Rs 10 lakh in Samvat 2079 what should be his/her portfolio asset allocation strategy and why?

We suggest a well-diversified portfolio with balanced allocations towards index funds, good small and midcap stocks and gold.

What are your views on Gold?

Gold has always been the favoured asset class for Indian households as it is considered to be a medium to safeguard wealth. In the current backdrop of rising inflation and depreciating currency, investments in gold could prove to be a good way to protect wealth.

How should one play the small and midcap space?

Small and Midcap space for us is the sweet spot where one can tap into high-growth stories available at reasonable valuations.

Having said that, one should be looking out for quality companies and industry leaders with a proven track record over the years. We couldn’t emphasize more on the importance of the margin of safety in this space.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

