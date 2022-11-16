ETMarkets Smart Talk: Nifty hits fresh 52-week highs! Does the India story hold up against other EMs?

“Despite the global headwinds, India’s long-term growth prospects are extremely promising. In this backdrop, corrections are unlikely to be very sharp in Indian equity markets,” says Pawan Parakh, Director & Portfolio Manager, Renaissance Investment Managers.

In an interview with ETMarkets, Parakh, said: “Investors should remain invested into equities and corrections should be used as an opportunity to invest more” Edited excerpts:

What do you make of the US Fed interest rate hike of 75 bps and the commentary? What is the kind of impact you see on RBI for the rest of FY23?

The US Fed governor seemed to be quite a hawkish post the last policy meeting. The street was divided as to the quantum of the next rate hike.

However, the latest inflation reading has increased the probability of moderation in rate hikes in the US. Against this backdrop, the urgency for RBI to act with an iron fist has considerably reduced, in my opinion.

The aggregate 2QFY23 performance is adversely impacted by a sharp drag in global commodities. What are your views on the September quarter results declared so far?

Most of the companies were carrying a high-cost inventory of the earlier quarter and hence the impact on margins in 2QFY23.

The benefit of a fall in commodity inflation should be visible from 3QFY23 onwards. Consequently, gross margins should improve for corporate India, albeit gradually over the next 2 quarters.



How should investors play the small & midcap theme?

In the small & midcap space, investors should ensure that the investee companies have high financial and management quality.

In the absence of a visionary management team, such small companies are always vulnerable when the growth cycle reverses.

FIIs turn buyers of USD1b in Oct’22 after withdrawing USD1.6b in Sep’22. DIIs remain net buyers of USD1.1b in Oct’22. Do you think that the tables are turning?

With regard to flows, it is difficult to say anything in the short term. Over the medium to long term, as the global volatility recedes, FII money will chase growth assets.

India is the fastest-growing emerging market with improving corporate governance practices. Hence, FII flows should come back in large numbers over the next 12-18 months.

The Nifty’s 12-month forward P/E of 19.6x, at a 6% premium to its LPA of 18.5x. The 12-month trailing P/E for the Nifty stands at 23x, 15% higher than its LPA. How does it stand when it is compared to global peers?

India has always traded at a premium to emerging markets. The premium valuations emanate from the promising long-growth outlook of the country.

We believe India’s average growth in the current decade will be quite higher than what it achieved in the last decade.

When compared to global peers, the growth differential will further expand in India’s favour. Consequently, premium valuations are to here to stay for India.

New highs are in the offing, but valuations and other global headwinds still remain. What should investors do – add more on dips or book profits?

Despite the global headwinds, India’s long-term growth prospects are extremely promising. In this backdrop, corrections are unlikely to be very sharp in Indian equity markets.

This has been the trend over the last 1 year as well. Investors should remain invested in equities and corrections should be used as an opportunity to invest more.

What is your view on Dividend paying stocks?

I generally prefer to invest in companies with high earnings growth. Many such companies need to reinvest their cashflows for future growth.

Against this backdrop, dividends tend to be lower but value gets created with high growth. On the flip side, companies with high dividends but low growth haven’t generated wealth for investors.

What is your call on the banking space in the next 6-12 months?

Banking sector is in the sweet spot, wherein there is strong growth both on the retail and corporate side. NPA risks are low as their balance sheets have been stress tested during covid.

Most banks are adequately capitalised. We remain overweight on the banking sector. However, investors should be selective while selecting the stock.

What is your mantra for picking stocks, especially at a time when valuations are hitting the roof?

Investing in stocks with pricey valuations are fraught with risks. Despite strong earnings growth, several companies haven’t delivered positive stock returns due to expensive valuations.

We are focussed on high-growth companies but at valuations that are reasonable considering their market positioning, competitive strength and financial discipline.

