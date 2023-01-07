ETMarkets Smart Talk | Investors will be eyeing fresh reforms and tax benefits from Budget 2023: Ajay Lakhotia

“There are expectations of fresh reforms and tax benefits; investors will be eyeing what the FM says about startups and tax benefits on long-term capital gain,” says Ajay Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, StockGro.In an interview with ETMarkets, Lakhotia said, “Next year’s budget of 2023-24 will seek on footing action items to drive the economy to the set goals.” Edited excerpts:

How do you sum up the year 2022, and where do you see markets headed in the year 2023?

The outlook for 2023 remains cautiously optimistic. Our markets had to cope with a great deal of volatility and value-eroding global events. And all of these events are still happening.



(Tax breaks, jobs or plan to beat China: What will Budget 2023 offer? Click to know)The Russia-Ukraine conflict is yet to be resolved. The US Federal Reserve’s proactive measures to curb inflation are still in process.

Oil prices can rise anytime as a result of cartelization or geopolitical events. Globally, the growth outlook is bleak due to expected fiscal and monetary tightening policies next year.

Equity markets will be volatile compared to debt funds. But there is a silver lining, with the new industrialization wave in India, stable democracy, and our continued growth in consumption, we can undoubtedly surpass larger economies.

Do you see the bull run continuing in 2023? Which are the headwinds that one should be aware off?

2022 economic volatility caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, worldwide inflation, financial tightening, and interest rate hikes has deepened recessionary fears.

While most of these acts have been priced in by the markets already, maintaining a disciplined investment outlook would help capitalise on the bull run in India markets given the strength of DII investments.

New Year will also mark the beginning of Budget preparations. What are your expectations from Budget 2023?

This year’s budget introduced the Amrit Kaal roadmap of the next 25 years – from India at 75 to India at 100. Next year’s budget of 2023-24 will seek on footing action items to drive the economy to the set goals.

There are expectations of fresh reforms and tax benefits, investors will be eyeing what the FM says about startups and tax benefits on long term capital gain.

A rational shift to provide impetus to the startup ecosystem along with a boost to the sun-shine sectors like silicon chip and battery manufacturing will also play a crucial role.

Which sectors will be in focus ahead of the Budget? We have already seen some rally playing out in sectors like Infra, Rail etc.

The last budget was touted to be an ‘infrastructure-heavy’ budget which focused mainly on infrastructural developments resulting in the rail and infra stocks rally.

The 2023-24 budget should be focused on empowering the finance and agritech sector.

New-age manufacturing companies like chip manufacturing, battery development etc. should be extended the right stimulus in order to increase production capacities.

Which themes will do well in 2023 and why?

While the make-in-India theme will be prominent in 2023, how the energy sector fares will also be worth watching.

Because of the uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine conflict, there have been some erratic movements in the global coal and gas markets.

This shows how an energy crisis can impact our economy. Hence, focusing on developing our own energy resources will benefit us in the long run.

COVID is rising again – do you think it could well turn out to be the next trigger for a selloff in equity markets?

A major selloff might not be on the cards as markets have factored in the effects of Covid, and we are in a significantly better position to curb the situation compared to last year.

Defensive sectors like FMCG and pharma might rise back to glory, while IT and banks might take a back seat.

Millennials in India have learned over the last two years to buy the dip and we might see stronger retail participation on every correction.

Amid recessionary fears across the globe, how do you see India stack up against all odds?

The United States, Europe, Japan, and China are all experiencing a downturn, which could lead to a global recession in the coming months. Investors may turn to emerging markets like India, where the likelihood of a recession is the lowest.

As a result, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) will deploy more funds in India. India is safe from recession because of its stable domestic economy and growing digital infrastructure, and even though we are trading at all-time highs, we still have enormous growth potential.

Any sector, according to you, that could turn out to be a dark horse in 2023?



While there are many emerging sectors to watch, the agri-tech sector is undoubtedly one that has the potential to be the dark horse of 2023.

When compared to other countries, India’s production methods both in quality and quantity can take advantage of prevalent agri-tech practices.

If we add the right mix of technology to agriculture, this sector could become a significant GDP contributor.

Your message to investors for 2023?

Growth and recession are cyclical. Recessionary cycles are becoming smaller as governments globally are much well equipped to manage and redesign the growth momentum.

India has not only survived 2002, 2008 and 2020 market crashes but has been among the least-affected nations globally, given the robust regulatory framework built by SEBI and RBI.

Current macro factors are favourable, and India is well positioned not just to survive but to thrive through next year.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)