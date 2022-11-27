ETMarkets Smart Talk | ICICI Bank, IndusInd to lead Nifty Bank, says Sumeet Bagadia

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking, says as far as the positional set up is concerned, Bank Nifty remains the better of the two indices. He expects the banking index to test 44000-44500 levels in the December series. In an interview with ETMarkets.com, Bagadia says: “In private banks, we expect and to be the front-runners.” Edited excerpts :

Nifty showed strong resistance around the 18,500-mark on Thursday. Do you see little upside from here in the near term? What are the key levels to watch out for?

Equities markets across the world staged a remarkable comeback. The Indian stock market saw a spectacular rally over the last six weeks, setting new 52-week highs. All the elements that could have potentially harmed the trend and sentiment passed without incident and helped equities, overcoming a barrier of anxiety.

In option segment, the coming weekly series has decent open interest build up in 18100 followed by 18200 put options which indicates it to be the support level while on the call side 18700-18750 strike price would be acting as immediate resistance. The index has struggled to sustain the 18500 level as it would be a matter of few days as data suggest it would be safely placed in the coming week. Rollovers for Nifty were 82 percent compared to 76 percent the previous month. There is much room to extend its ongoing rally. It also reflects investor confidence in the broader economy of Indian markets.

Nifty PSU Bank index was the top sectoral gainer in the week by rallying over 5%. Do you see the momentum sustaining in the week ahead?



Shares of state-run institutions have recently outperformed the whole banking industry on Dalal Street by a significant margin. Over the past one month has rewarded 5.07 percent, ‘s 13.07 percent, 14.97 percent and surprisingly has delivered 23.67 percent. Over all PSU Bank Index has rallied near to 5 percent in last week. Index has delivered humongous 60 percent YTD returns. A recovery in the economy gives more confidence on the commentary by banks on their collection efficiency levels.

PSU Banks reported greater net earnings for the quarter that ended in September 2022 compared to prior quarters. Clearly, the business margins and NPA recoveries have improved, and these factors contributed to the quarter’s earnings. The PSU Bank Index soared up to the 4000 mark after crossing the 3500 threshold. We are confident that this rally will continue, and from a technical standpoint, it may rise as high as 4200-4300 in the near future.



« Back to recommendation stories



EasyTrip Planners was the top gainer in the BSE500 pack in the week. Do you see signs of the stock being at overbought levels?

The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services under its business activities. It had a crazy ride and has soared 42 percent in the last week. It has a market capitalization of Rs 11290 crores. Delivery volume increased by 330 percent in the last one month. Stock is trading higher than 20 day and 50 days moving averages confirms bullishness. We recommend a cautious positive approach for the stock as Rs 72-73 levels would be acting as immediate resistance while Rs 58-60 would be the support zone. Investors should not be looking at equities for a short term perspective as the outlook should necessarily be much longer. During the month of December, when Christmas is celebrated, equities in the hotels and travel industries can deliver respectable returns.

What are the key levels to watch out for Nifty Bank traders in the week?



Bank Nifty rallies have amused the Dalal street and have led to rejoice from investors. It’s a dream rally for banking stocks which are overlooked to deliver decent returns. As far as positional set up is concerned, Bank Nifty remains the better of the two indices. We are seeing PSU banks coming back into flavour after decades supporting the banking index as well. No other sector has been able to outpace banks both in terms of the magnitude of returns and the drawdowns during the rally. We expect that there is a very good possibility that in the December series, Bank Nifty inches to test 44000-44500 levels. In the weekly chart, sustaining above 21 DMA moving average would be acting as important support.

A momentum indicator RSI and MACD currently remain in the positive zone. In Private Banks-we expect ICICIBANK and INDUSINDBK would be a front runner. While in PSU Bank – BANKBARODA, CANBK and PNB standing strong and may deliver decent gains in the coming week. In the new series, FII Long Exposure in Index Futures has strengthened significantly to 77 percent from previous months 59 percent. Bank Nifty is moving in a positive upward channel with the Higher High- Higher Low formation. Strong base is placed around the 41800-42000 zone; other technical parameters indicate that the Index would be skewed on the higher side.

Which are the 3-4 stocks that would be on your radar in the week ahead?

On the weekly chart, stock is sustaining above 3600 levels which is acting as a strong support zone. The price is trading with the support of lower Bollinger Band indicates price may bounce back in coming days. In addition, the stock remains on the verge of breakout of the falling Triangle pattern on the daily chart, along with the support of the Double Bottom pattern. Hence, based on the above technical structure one can initiate a long position at CMP 3640. However, on the safe side nearby 3600 zone would be a better range to enter. Closing and sustaining above 3700 will lead towards 3920-3950 levels in coming days. SL can be kept as 3520.

Chambal Fertilizer



Chambal Fertilizer has managed to make a new swing low and has reversed from trend line. Chambal has crossed its short term moving average of 20 EMA, suggesting Strength. RSI has shown a positive crossover and is trading at 50 suggesting momentum is picking up. On a weekly front Chambal has shown strength and has formed bullish engulfing pattern, suggesting bulls have taken over. Based on all above parameters, we recommend buying Chambal at CMP 303 with a SL of 288 for a target of 327.

Life



Zydus Life is moving in a positive upward channel for the last four months, taking support and resistance along the way. Zydus Life has given a breakout from its long term averages of 100 and 200 EMA and has given a close above them. RSI is at 50 and it has reversed from the bottom suggesting that the outlook has turned bullish in the short term. On weekly front Zydus has given a close above 20 day EMA suggesting that short term positive uptrend is established. Based on above parameters, we recommend buying ZYDUS Life at 402 with SL 386 with a target of 426.

