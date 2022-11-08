ETMarkets Smart Talk: Cherry pick stocks, but invest less than 15% in small & midcaps: Subhash Chand Aggarwal

“While investing in equities it is always advisable to invest not more than 30% and less than 15% in the mid and smallcap stocks” says Subhash Chand Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, SMC Group.In an interview with ETMarkets, Aggarwal who has over 30 years of experience in the securities market and financial services, said: “Since in frenzy times they generate higher alpha and conversely in the times of economic pain they tend to react more severely and leads to higher drawdown in the portfolio” Edited excerpts:

Do you think that the worst is now priced in terms of geopolitical concerns, rate hikes, inflation, etc for markets?

It is too early to say that the worst is now priced in terms of geopolitical concerns, rate hike, inflation, etc but one thing is clear the growth of the Indian economy is intact.

The introduction of structural reforms by the Central bank and the central government at home will continue to support the growth in the economy.

High-frequency data be it from the service sector, manufacturing sector, credit growth or tax collection, all are showing resilience.

After the recent correction, benchmark indices are just 3-4% away from respective record highs? How do you see valuation stack up when compared to other EMs?

Yes, India has become the go-to destination for many investors because as compared to the other emerging markets (EMs), India is in a better position.

India's macroeconomic outlook is improving due to efforts put together by both government and central banks. Hence, the valuation premium will sustain as long as the growth momentum sustains.

What is your take on the September quarter results which have come so far? Do you have more downgrades than upgrades in the forthcoming quarters?

If we talk about the overall results, they are good. Management of the companies looks confident and are all betting on India’s growth story.

On the flip side, the unpleasant surge in inflation at home may dent the confidence of the small market cap companies, as price increases are likely to reduce rural consumer demand and temper corporate capital expenditure plans.

The rupee has been all over the place. A lot has been talked about depreciation and appreciation. Where do you see the currency headed? And, does it also mean that firms with high Dollar debt will be under pressure?

The ongoing chaos in the Indian rupee is fuelled by risk migrated from the hawkish Fed which has led to capital outflows from Indian markets instead of concerns about higher oil prices which usually deteriorate our CAD.

For now, we are expecting the US dollar index to trade in the range of 108 to 114.50 levels where we can expect the Indian rupee in the range of 81.20 to 83.50 on a range bound basis.

Which sectors are you bullish on and why?

Sectors such as banks, auto and capital goods look promising. Now the NPA mess has been cleared up and banks’ balance sheet looks healthy.

We could see that loan growth is coming back at @18% and the management of banks see significant earnings upgrades coming over the next six quarters.

It could be seen that auto sales volume has risen considerably recently led by commercial vehicles with the improvement in the economy.

With the rise in government spending and the Capex cycle improving in the private sector, the order book of capital goods are seen improving significantly.

If someone wants to invest say Rs 10 lakh in Samvat 2079 what should be his/her portfolio asset allocation strategy and why?

The simple strategy one and only strategy for wealth creation in the equities is to remain invested.

The point which needs to be kept in mind is where we are investing and what should be the appropriate cash levels.

At this juncture, Indian markets are defying the corrections seen in the global markets because of the resilience of the economy.

From the portfolio perspective, the sectors overweight are banks, Automobiles, and Capital goods among the major ones.

Besides, some peripherals such as Hotels can be added. 10-12% cash levels look appropriate considering the volatility in the markets owing to the central banks’ actions to curtail inflation.

Diwali adds glitter: 39-tonne gold worth Rs 19,500 crore sold this Dhanteras, up 30% YoY. Households are still tempted to invest in Gold vs equities. Or it would be wrong to equate the same as both are for different purposes. What are your views?

While diversifying one’s portfolio, Investors should allocate funds to equities and gold on the basis of their risk appetite. The investor’s financial goal and investment amount determine which to choose.

An investor should invest a small portion in gold too. Gold is commonly perceived as a safe haven investment. Allocating 10-15% of one’s portfolio towards gold is inversely correlated with the stock market, giving stupendous returns during an economic downturn.

How should one play the small and midcap space?

While investing in equities it is always advisable to invest not more than 30% and less than 15% in Mid and small-cap stocks.

Since in frenzy times they generate higher alpha and conversely in times of economic pain they tend to react more severely and leads to higher drawdown in the portfolio.

One has to be really careful when cherry-picking stocks from these spaces.

