ETMarkets Smart Talk: Bull run ahead? A January effect could play out in the run up to Budget 2023: Rajesh Cheruvu

“A January effect could play out in the run up to the Budget. Market valuations are certainly elevated, but the underlying earnings too could see an upcycle as CAPEX growth has been strong,” says Rajesh Cheruvu – Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer, LGT Wealth India.In an interview with ETMarkets, Cheruvu, said: “Valuations though could be a concern as the Fed model i.e. EY/BY, still paints an unfavourable picture for equities” Edited excerpts:

What is troubling Indian markets at highs? FIIs have also turned net buyers so far in November.

Indian markets are decoupled from the rest of the world largely due to good underlying macroeconomic fundamentals.

Tax breaks, jobs or plan to beat China: What will Budget 2023 offer? Click to know



This along with the government’s focus to prop the manufacturing sector through initiatives like PLI that target combined with China + and Europe + strategies adopted by various industries strengthens the outlook for good.

These factors should likely keep FIIs interested in India. Valuations though could be a concern as the Fed model i.e. EY/BY, still paints an unfavourable picture for equities.

What is your view on the September quarter numbers which have come so far? Any trend you foresee which could last for the next few quarters as well? What have been some of the key hits and misses according to you?

Q2FY23 numbers have been resilient at the top line. Margins have seen some stress and that is arguably justified given the various types of inflation seen in raw materials – be it supply-driven, demand-driven, imported inflation driven etc.



« Back to recommendation stories



But most corporates have utilized various cost control levers to stabilize the bottom line. Financials esp. the lending domain has been the clear trend standing out in the earnings – bank credit growth has been broad-based and that has led to superior earnings being reported by most banks and NBFCs.

Chemicals, in particular, bulk chemicals, seem to have been the worst hit on margins, select B2B-based pharma companies have also missed estimates though this is likely not a top-down trend and is more stock-specific in nature.

Banking stocks are back in the limelight which is a good thing because banking and financial services are the majority contributors to Nifty weightage. Do you think the trend will continue in 2023 as well?

Credit growth tailwinds seem to be secular in nature and could continue for some more quarters, given the renewed interest in corporate capex and de-levered bank balance sheets.

Most of this credit growth could likely be the effects of the easing monetary conditions adopted by the RBI post Covid-19.

Now that rates are being tightened, some withdrawal of easy liquidity could put some stress on the economy and this in the longer term might cause some rotten apples to crop up in banks’ loan books a few years down the line.

For the time being though, the credit growth uptrend should keep sentiment buoyant.

Dollar index is moderating which is a good sign for India. But, from FII perspective what makes Indian an attractive destination?

Dollar index might have moderated because its basket members (EU and GBP) have shown some reversal likely due to some signs of stability in the UK with the appointment of the new Prime Minister.

India, nevertheless, stands in good stead in world markets as we have taken the right steps in laying down several initiatives like DigiLocker, eSign, OCEN, ONDC, UPI, BNPL etc. which are low hanging fruit for uplifting total factor productivity and hence GDP.

What do you make of the selloff seen in some of the global tech giants? Do you see this as the first sign of an upcoming recession?

Global tech giants have seen a sell-off as well as layoffs in terms of workforce. The interest rate-sensitive nature of these businesses makes them vulnerable to G-Sec yields, inflation expectations and monetary policy.

While the most recent US. CPI print has alleviated market concerns in terms of the Fed going the whole nine yards of rate tightening, it remains to be seen whether the Fed Pivot plays out or not.

Recession can have many meanings and currently, the textbook-style inflation that is accompanied by unemployment will not be seen for some time.

Credit guarantees are a new tool that interlinks fiscal and monetary policy that didn’t exist in olden times which saw the usual unemployment-laden recession.

Now with credit guarantees, easy money in the system has created a lot of jobs and once this money tap is drained via rate hikes only then will the system see some cut backs in employment and then will we see the recession of olden times.

There is a growing debate with respect to rise in FD rates and equity returns. How has the market performed in the past when interest rates were on the rise?

India’s EY/BY ratio still paints a favourable picture for bonds. However, in the past, there has been no clear-cut statistically significant regression between equity returns, interest rates, P/E and bond yields over different holding periods.

Having said that, we think rate hikes are almost coming to its terminal stage for this cycle with the wedge in real rates getting filled in recent times, hence investors could look at locking in yields over next 3-4 months to benefit from capital gains post RBI stance change in coming quarters.

We are a few percentage away from record highs. Do you foresee a new bull cycle in 2023 ahead of the Budget 2023?

Typically, a January effect could play out in the run up to the Budget. Market valuations are certainly elevated, but the underlying earnings too could see an upcycle as CAPEX growth has been strong and India’s corporate profitability to GDP should see an uptick that has been missing for long.

The US was able to increase this thanks to their technological advancements. India relied heavily on Labour to spruce up GDP in the past, but now the total factor productivity should see material improvement given plenty of low-hanging fruit that could spur earnings to grow strongly in coming years.

How should investors play the international investment theme in 2023?

International investments should play as part of an investor’s portfolio allocations with a structural perspective to benefit from geographic diversification.

Typical offerings include liquid ETFs and even direct equities though diversification needs to be done appropriately at sector and geography levels also.

Thematic ETFs are much more readily available and can be a part of one’s offshore tactical allocations too.

Most markets are trading at a reasonable discount to the last 3-year average multiples. We are optimistic on the US and Japan markets over Europe, given the relative macro outlook.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

