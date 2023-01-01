ETMarkets Smart Talk | 4 sectoral themes for your 2023 equity portfolio from ICICI Securities

Banks, capital goods, power, and telecom, should remain the top sectoral themes for 2023, says Piyush Garg, Executive Vice President & Chief Investment Officer at . “Higher tariff rates would be a key driver for ARPUs in telecom, and higher government expenditure & private capex would drive earnings in capital goods companies,” he says.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

Which would be the key themes that one should bet on for 2023?

Banks, capital goods, power, and telecom should remain the top sectoral themes for 2023. We may see some recovery in the IT sector in the 2nd half of CY 2023 as the US interest rates peak and expectations start building on rate cuts. Lower NPAs and higher credit growth would continue to drive the bank’s earnings. Reforms in power space and a move towards renewable energy would lead to higher growth. Higher tariff rates would be a key driver for ARPUs in telecom, and higher government expenditure & private capex would drive earnings in capital goods companies.

After the significant outperformance seen in 2022, do you think it would be really tough for Nifty to beat global indices in 2023?

India valuation premium to MSCI EM historically was 40%. Now it is at 86%. On a 1-year basis, India is looking costlier compared to EMs, while on a 5-year basis, due to higher EPS growth, it looks cheap. Nifty was overvalued in Oct 2021 with 23x valuations, and it became closer to fairly valued in November 2022, near 18000, when it was valued at 19x due to 17% EPS growth in the last one year. Last 5-year average P/E is close to 18.5, which makes the market attractive at 18000, though our premium over emerging markets is high due to their underperformance.

Given the trajectory of rising interest rates and elevated levels in equities, does fixed income look more attractive now?

Yes, surely fixed income is attractive as interest rate trajectory is likely to be slower, and bond yields may find it difficult to move up sharply. Also, inflation has started cooling –off with the decline in commodities. We expect the peaking of interest rates in H1 CY2023 and a market building in a reduction in interest rates towards the year’s end. Locking in at higher yields in the longer tenure can give significantly higher returns to investors in fixed income over a period of the next 3 years.

Bank stocks seems to be a consensus buy on Dalal Street for 2023. What are your thoughts? Will PSU banks continue to outperform in the new year?

Banks are sitting on the highest-ever capital adequacy ratio, lowest NPAs since the asset quality review in 2015, highest ROAs since 2012, and highest credit growth of the last 10 years. We believe the banking stocks should continue to perform. In Q2FY23, ex-commodities, 32% of EPS growth registered in Nifty, which was majorly driven by banks. Out of the Rs 58,000 crore profit in banks, Rs 26,000 crore was contributed by PSU banks and Rs 32,000 crore by private banks. PSU banks are high on corporate lending and have been well-capitalised, which can keep them afloat in this move. Gross NPAs in the banking system have declined from 11.2% in 2018 to 5.5% in 2022.

Uday Kotak said there is a Cinderella time for the credit cycle in India. How long do you think we are away from the clock striking 12 midnight?

The credit growth in the banking system has seen a sharp up move from last year’s 5% to the current 17%, though high inflation has helped attain such credit growth. Considering the loan growth from all segments like Retail, SME, and Corporates, the bank’s credit growth is expected to remain above 15%. On the domestic front, major triggers like higher Government expenditure, pick up in Private capex, and resurgence of the housing market have been the major driving force for the new credit cycle.

Despite the inflows seen last month and so far in December, the FII flow was negative in the calendar year 2022. Do you think FIIs would be willing to buy back what they had sold earlier at a higher price in 2023?

India’s weight in the MSCI index has increased from 7.7% in March 2020 to 14.1% in Sept 2022. With the dollar seeming to be topping out in the near term, the FII flows in emerging markets should benefit India.

