ETMarkets’ Investors Guide: Should you decrease exposure to stocks now?

Welcome to ETMarkets’ Investors Guide, a show about asset classes, market trends, and investment opportunities. This is Nikhil Agarwal.With both Sensex and Nifty near record high levels, many investors are worried whether they should take some profits off the table as global macro headwinds are showing no signs of slowing down even as the domestic factors are strong.To understand this, let’s talk to Mr Rahul Jain, President & Head, Personal Wealth, Edelweiss Wealth Management.Welcome to the show sir:# While FD interest rates are rising, Nifty hasn’t moved much in the last one year and valuations are on the higher side. Is it time to decrease exposure to equities as an asset class?# Do you see a sense of greed or fear in the eyes of retail investors who entered equities in the pandemic year?Thank you for the insights.That’s all in this week’s special podcast. Do keep checking this space for more interesting content and take time out to follow our market podcasts regularly. Stay safe and have a Happy Weekend!