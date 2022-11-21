ETMarkets Fund Manager Talk: We look for stocks with no momentum, that’s where investible valuations are: Jiten Parmar

In the stock market, there are opportunities where there is a gap between price and value, and a bottom-up approach helps identify them, according to Jiten Parmar, smallcase manager and co-founder of Aurum Capital. “Short-term headwinds and long-term tailwinds is what we focus a lot on, as that’s where the risk-reward is in favour,” Parmar told ETMarkets in an interview. Edited excerpts:

Could you share a few words about yourself? What inclined you towards equities and what was the turning point?

I am a software engineer. But I was inclined to equities from a very young age, as my father is an IPO investor from the 1970s.

I had seen the power of wealth creation by equity investing. And, hence, was drawn and started my equity savings right from my first savings in the US.

I did equity investing in US markets from 1992 for 10 years. After that, I started investing in Indian equities after my return from the US to India.

I learnt fundamental and financial analysis in equities due to my passion towards investing.



Indian equities have recovered sharply from their June lows and now look set to hit fresh record highs. Do you see the momentum sustaining or would you call for some caution?

We have always believed in long-term investing, and have always shied away from making short term predictions. Markets are not cheap anymore.

But there are always pockets of opportunities where we believe there is a gap between price and value. Ours is a very bottom-up approach.

We keep looking where there is no momentum, as that’s where we get the investible valuations we aspire for.

To do this, one needs to understand the business, the sector, its headwinds and tailwinds. Short-term headwinds and long-term tailwinds is what we focus a lot on, as that’s where the risk-reward is favourable.

How has your fund’s performance been this year?

Our products have done fairly well in the last one year despite all the headwinds (1-year returns of around 24% with fairly low volatility). Our cyclical bets smallcase has returned 107% since the launch in March, 2021 with a low volatility.

Equity funds have seen sustained flows in 2022 month after month. Do you see a similar trend in 2023 or could one see more money moving to debt funds?

There is a very long runway for equity allocation in India. It’s fairly low currently.

As per capita income increases, a whole set of new investors who never had investible funds before, will start moderate equity investments.

As (below poverty line) shrinks and middle income households increase, we will see more of these. This is a very clear trend.

How have you managed the market volatility and enhanced returns for your clients?



Our philosophy is to not fall more than benchmark indices during downturns and significantly outperform when markets are in a bullish or up phase.

We have been able to consistently achieve that. We have to understand that returns in equity investing are not linear, especially in the short-term.

Volatility is an ingrained characteristic of equity investing, and investors must learn to tide over these periods and not panic.

Having conviction in your ideas if you have followed the process is what we aim for. What helps is that we are very value conscious.

India outperformed global peers in 2022 because of upbeat domestic outlook, and this saw preference tilting towards domestic-linked companies from export-oriented sectors. Do you see this phenomenon staying through in the near term?

Understanding macros is important from this perspective. One can calibrate portfolios according to these.

Our list has 2 types of companies–ones where the focus is completely domestic (financials, defence, cement, infrastructure), or companies which export and will actually benefit from China+1 and Europe+1 (capital goods, manufacturing, chemicals).

The Indian economy is doing well, but Europe and the US are struggling. Some companies will get affected for a while because of these.

The idea is to stay away from these. At the same time, there are possibilities of some of these becoming very attractive if one has a longer-term view. We will keep an eye on those too.

SIP contributions have increased significantly and retail investors have somewhat shielded Indian markets from the global shocks. Do you see the trend continuing?

One must commend this class of investors. They have stayed with the SIPs despite all the disruptions like COVID, Ukraine-Russia war, slowdown in Europe, etc.

I think equity SIPs will continue to grow at a steady pace. This is also again a long-term trend.

What are your top holdings, and have you rejigged your portfolio recently? Any new entry or exits in your portfolio?

Financials is one sector where we had 0 stocks just 6 months back. But we have a sizeable number of stocks currently as we believe that the cycle has turned for them. We always wait for an opportune time to invest.

We are also invested in sectors like capital goods, infrastructure, cement, paper, food processing, defence, and auto ancillaries, and continue with these investments.

What would be your top bets for 2023?

Sector-wise, we believe financials, infrastructure, cement, capital goods will continue to do well. We think value investing will continue to do well and good companies at very expensive valuations theme will continue to struggle as has been for almost 2 years now.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)


