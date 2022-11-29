ETMarkets Fund Manager Talk: This Rs 9,000-cr money manager duo use “Quantamental” approach to manage risk

“At the level of portfolio construction, we apply our unique “Quantamental” approach, which tries to stay away from behavioural biases by focusing on a data-driven approach,” says Hardick Bora & Sanjay Bembalkar, Co-Fund Managers, Equity at Union Asset Management Company Private Limited (“Union AMC”).In an interview with ETMarkets, Bora & Bembalkar, said: “We do not take any extreme positions and have put internal limits at the stock level as well as at the sector level to avoid excessive risk. The objective is to deliver consistent outcomes with low volatility” Edited excerpts:

Markets made history in November. How has your fund grown as markets probably touch October 2021 highs?

As on October 31, 2022, our fund house offers a basket of 20 schemes to our investors, which will be increased to 21 with the launch of Union Multicap Fund (Multi Cap Fund – An open-ended equity scheme investing in large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks) on November 28, 2022.

The Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) of Union Mutual Fund was Rs. 9,736 crore as of October 2022 as compared to Rs. 7,897 crore as of October 2021.

There has also been growth in terms of the number of investor folios. As on October 31, 2022, the number of investor folios with our fund house is roughly 4.65 lakh, up from approximately 3.6 lakh as on October 31, 2021, representing a 28% increase over one year.

How much AUM do you manage? Has the fund AUM grown in 2022?

As previously stated, the Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) of Union Mutual Fund was Rs. 9,736 crore as of October 2022 as compared Rs. 7,897 crore as of October 2021.



What has been your portfolio strategy amid the volatility seen in the past 1 year?

Our approach has been to stick to high-quality businesses run by good management. With this approach, we aim to provide superior returns for investors over the long term, albeit with some volatility for short durations.

In fact, we have also conducted a study based on data on close to 1700 companies spanning over the last decade, which substantiates this approach.

Our long-term strategy is to invest in companies with higher growth, higher efficiency, and reasonable valuations. Our investment process has institutionalised these factors with the aim to provide consistent returns to our investors.

Which sectors are you currently bullish on?

Over the medium to long term, we currently find risk-reward to be favourable in financials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, telecommunication and industrials.

We believe these sectors are dependent on variables that are local in nature and hence are relatively more insulated from the global risks that are currently playing out.

Any new stocks which you added or sold off amid the rally we have seen from the June lows?

We find that certain pockets within large sectors have seen a good turnaround – we are positive on sectors like automobiles, capital goods, and banks – we have added them in recent months.

As SIPs across the industry cross Rs 13000 cr per month – what does it tell you about the retail investor behaviour? Can we say that they have come of age?

Indeed. There is a strong tailwind for India’s financial sectors, thanks to the under penetration of mutual fund products and lack of awareness. Today we are experiencing these triggers playing out.

In recent years, investors have become more attuned to mutual funds as a dependable investment option and not as a speculative, short-term bet. And this is what the rising SIP book demonstrates for the industry.

An increasing number of investors are considering mutual funds as an indispensable tool for their financial planning.

Along with that, we are also observing the propensity to stay invested for the long run and overlooking the short-term volatilities.

This change in behaviour should also be credited to the efforts of the industry’s regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), and the distributor community.

What is your take on the new-age tech companies? Are you comfortable adding them to the portfolio?

While certain new-age tech companies have corrected, we have to look at them through the prism of (a) changing business prospects, (b) increased cost of capital to fund cash losses and (c) modified regulatory framework in end-markets.

Our framework of high growth, capital efficiency and reasonable valuation always keep the bar high for businesses to be worthy of our investor’s time and capital.

There are certain businesses in this bucket that we like. However, we have been quite selective in adding them due to our disciplined approach.

How does your fund manage risk?

Our framework of the Investment Process gives increased importance to risk management. We manage risk at two levels: stock selection and portfolio construction.

We apply stringent filters when selecting our stocks. As mentioned above, only companies which are (1) likely to grow at a rate above their industry’s average rate, (2) likely to generate a return on capital above their industry’s average and (3) are run by good quality management are filtered into our universe.

At the level of portfolio construction, we apply our unique “Quantamental” approach, which tries to stay away from behavioural biases by focusing on a data-driven approach.

We do not take any extreme positions and have put internal limits at the stock-level as well as at the sector-level to avoid excessive risk.

The objective is to deliver consistent outcomes with low volatility.

If someone plans to put in say Rs 10 lakh now should they follow a staggered approach or a lump sum approach as markets are on the verge of hitting highs?

We are recommending staggered entry in equity funds over the next 6 months to take advantage of any volatility in the short term. However, the investment rationale for Indian equities remains intact given: (i) India’s attractive global positioning; India is the 5th largest economy in the world and also the 9th fastest as per the latest data from IMF and (ii) the potential start of the new CAPEX cycle to make India a part of the global manufacturing supply chain.

Having said that, we urge investors to follow their goal-based allocation strategies, guided by their ability to take risk. During upward trending markets, investors tend to undermine these portfolio allocation guidelines and expose themselves to elevated levels of risks – which should be avoided.

What is the kind of cash levels you are sitting on – to be deployed on dips?

At Union AMC, we refrain from taking cash calls at our end in pure equity funds. Asset allocation calls are taken only in our hybrid equity funds. For creating long-term wealth, we believe the benefits of compounding enjoyed by the time spent in the market far outweigh the benefits of timing the market in the short term.

A little about yourself and how you started your equity journey?

Sanjay Bembalkar: I am a Chartered Accountant & a CFA charter holder from an academic background. After completing my course, I started my career with Tatas in their Corporate Finance department at . Passion for finance led me to pursue M.Sc. in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics (LSE).

My passion for markets & understanding businesses in detail, coupled with the guidance from great mentors with whom I had the privilege to work with, have influenced my 15+ years of professional journey. Reading books and enjoying coffee are my favourite activities during my spare time.

Hardick Bora: I have been involved with the financial markets for close to 14 years. My fascination with financial analysis and equity markets was spurred while I was pursuing my CFA Charter and simultaneously learned about Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger.

I always loved solving puzzles and the stock markets appeared like one; wherein you could create long-term sustainable wealth provided you could find and invest in the best possible combination of businesses. So, a career as an investment analyst came naturally to me. I am a CFA Charter-holder, with the CFA Institute of USA and play chess in my spare time.

