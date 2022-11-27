ETMarkets Fund Manager Talk: Expansion of multiples unlikely to be driver of returns: Anish Tawakley, ICICI Pru MF

Stock returns hereon are unlikely to be driven by multiples given they are already quite expensive, believes Anish Tawakley of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. But corporate earnings growth is expected to be healthy given the positive outlook for domestic economic recovery, the deputy CIO – equity and head research at the mutual fund, which oversees assets worth Rs 5 lakh crore, told ETMarkets in an interview. Edited excerpts:

Indian equities have recovered sharply from their June lows. Do you see the momentum sustaining or would you call for some caution?



There are two drivers of returns – expansion of multiples and earnings growth.

Multiples are already on the expensive/richer side, so multiples’ expansion is unlikely to be a driver of returns from here.

On the other hand, we are positive on the domestic economic recovery and consequently expect healthy earnings growth in cyclical sectors.

How much AUM do you manage, and how has its performance been so far in 2022?

Across various strategies that I manage, the total assets are around Rs 40,500 crore. The business cycle fund is around Rs 5000 crore.



Since inception (January 2021), the fund has delivered a CAGR of 21.6% and on a YTD basis, the fund has posted 11.64%.

Tell us something about this business cycle fund. How does fund allocation here happen given that the growth cycle differs from one sector to another?

An economy typically goes through periods of boom and slump. The amplitude and duration of these phases of booms and slumps depends on monetary and fiscal responses.

The idea of the Business Cycle Fund is to capitalize on these shifts. The Scheme is a thematic fund which is flexi-cap in nature and sector selection is the primary driver for alpha creation. The portfolio consists of a set of three to five sectors, based on where we are in terms of the economic cycle.

As a part of the decision making process, we also consider the business cycle globally, particularly in western markets and in China, as the fund has the flexibility to invest in foreign securities as well.

This allows us to play not just the Indian business cycle but also certain global business cycles.

Equity funds have seen sustained flows in 2022 month after month. Do you see a similar trend in 2023 or could one see more money moving to debt funds?

In general, flows can be unpredictable. One cannot rule out the possibility of a moderation in flows in the future thereby impacting multiple expansion. Even in case of a slowdown, earnings growth potential will not be impacted. Hence, we are looking at names where earnings growth outlook remains robust.

How have you managed the market volatility seen in 2022 and enhanced returns for your clients?

One of the ways to manage market volatility is by managing your cash position. So, we have increased or decreased cash when we felt that the market has become overheated and vice versa.

What are your top holdings, and have you rejigged your portfolio recently? Any new entry or exits in your portfolio?

Our top holdings include domestic cyclicals, capital goods companies, autos and deposit rich banks and insurance companies. We also have some exposure to US stocks (particularly banks), as we expect the US economy to hold up well even as the Fed raises rates.

India outperformed global peers in 2022 because of upbeat domestic outlook, and this saw preference tilting towards domestic-linked companies from export-oriented sectors. Do you see this phenomenon staying through in the near term?

There are opportunities in both Indian and global markets. In our view, it makes sense to remain diversified across markets from an asset allocation perspective.

