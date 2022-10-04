Ethereum Towers NFT apartments declares live OpenSea minting

Ethereum Towers is a social platform for non-gamers who appreciate the creativity of the metaverse without its complexity. It consists of 4,388 NFT apartments set in the upcoming Ethereum Worlds Metaverse- A social platform built for non-gamers.

Jason Zemgulis, CEO of Ethereum Towers, said that it is no secret that a number of top metaverse protocols are having trouble striking a balance between user involvement and incentive systems.”

“We provide a completely unique experience,” he added. “We also give customers a set of straightforward design tools that are simple to understand, operate, and traverse.”

Each NFT apartment costs 0.2 ETH, and all residents who purchase an apartment during this round will also receive a Genesis Metaverse Chest, a sort of ‘loot box’ gift that could contain various in-world accessories of varying rarities, token pouches, as well as real-world prizes like an Oculus headset.

