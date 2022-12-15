Ethereum Classic (ETC) Falls 0.05%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Thursday – InvestorsObserver

Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Thursday, the crypto has fallen 5.27% to $18.31.

InvestorsObserver is giving Ethereum Classic a 29 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Ethereum Classic!

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Ethereum Classic a moderate volatility rank of 29, placing it in the bottom 29% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

ETC’s moderate volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Ethereum Classic price With support around $17.61 and resistance near $18.31. This positions Ethereum Classic

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter