Ethereum and Big Eyes in post-crash crypto market | Mint – Mint

As a wise man once said, “One man’s waste is another man’s soap”. As an FTX hacker continues to dump Ethereum (ETH) and drive the price down, you should be looking to pick up and get so much Ethereum that you can bathe in it. Big Eyes (BIG) is also having a Black Friday sale, and in this article, I will look at why you should look at picking these cryptocurrencies up.

Dump God: FTX Hacker EditionDown. Down. Down. The price of Ethereum (ETH) continues to drop. FTX’s implosion rocked the entire crypto market, and Ethereum really felt the hit, dropping a whopping 20%. A hacker recently made off with $200 million worth of Ether from the collapsed FTX, and has been continuously dumping Ethereum and buying into Bitcoin. If all this is happening and Ethereum is going down, then why should we look at investing? Surely the best thing to do now would be to steer clear? View Full ImageOne of Big Eyes’ primary goals is to shift more wealth into the DeFi ecosystem and get more people involved. To answer this we need to look at what role Ethereum will play in the post-crash crypto market. FTX’s collapse shook a lot of investors’confidence in cryptocurrencies generally, but especially in centralised crypto exchanges like Coinbase, Binance and Crypto.com. With many fearing another similar cataclysmic event, many investors are withdrawing from the crypto space entirely. This crypto winter is frigid, and will likely remain icy cold until at least the next Bitcoin halving in 2024. View Full ImageAs DeFi gets more popular, then Ethereum will rise up in price as there will be more demand for it. Ethereum comes into play as a key player in the next stages of the crypto space, as it is one of the most popular networks to run DeFi. DeFi, or decentralised finance, does not require centralised exchanges, and so completely mitigates the need for centralised bodies to validate and secure transactions. Uniswap (UNI), one of the most popular DeFi exchanges runs on Ethereum. As DeFi gets more popular, then Ethereum will rise up in price as there will be more demand for it.

Now is a fantastic time to get into Ethereum, as the price in the short term drops due to the hacker dumping and saturating the supply of Ether on the market. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Big Eyes on DeFi View Full ImageFor just 24 hours, there will be free 50% bonus tokens available with any Big Eyes purchase Big Eyes (BIG) is the next big meme coin in the DeFi space. One of Big Eyes’primary goals is to shift more wealth into the DeFi ecosystem and get more people involved. Getting started with DeFi is a bit more complex than just setting up an account on a centralised exchange like CoinBase, but the peace of mind you get from knowing that any exchanges collapsing will not have any effect on your funds is worth it. Big Eyes is big on community, and it is doing its part in trying to educate as many people as it can on crypto and DeFi. It will be releasing online tutorials to make getting set up with DeFi as easy as possible. With more people in the DeFi space, this will be beneficial for all forms of cryptocurrency as there will be more demand for it and its use from all walks of life. With more demand, there will be an increase in price, giving investors more profit. You can save a tonne of money on this upcoming meme coin this Black Friday. For just 24 hours, there will be free 50% bonus tokens available with any Big Eyes purchase! Use the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY50 at checkout to get the discount. Final ThoughtsDon’t miss out on the chance to pick up some incredibly promising cryptocurrencies this Black Friday. Whilst everyone else is running to the shops to get TVs, and running away from the crypto markets, be one of the few who buys the dip! Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Presale:https://buy.bigeyes.space/ Website:https://bigeyes.space/ Telegram:https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

