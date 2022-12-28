Ether drops, and court docs show SBF borrowed from Alameda to … – CNBC

ShareShare Article via FacebookShare Article via TwitterShare Article via LinkedInShare Article via EmailCNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what’s ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today’s show, Ari Redbord, the head of legal and government affairs at TRM Labs, breaks down where regulators made the most progress this year and what to expect in 2023.