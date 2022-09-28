Estee Advisors launches Category-III fund AIF to raise Rs 200 crore

Quant-driven investment management company Estee Advisors on Wednesday announced the launch of Enhanced Alpha Fund , its Category-III contemporary Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), which essentially allows investors to participate in the long-term appreciation of equities while providing a hedge through market neutral allocation.

The company aims to raise Rs 200 crore by the financial year end.

The fund strategy is based on more than 130 factors developed over the years by research, Sandeep Tyagi, Founder & CEO, Estee Advisors, said.

“With the launch of AIF, we move a step closer to realizing our dream of offering investment solutions to all categories of investors, right from Gulaq portfolios (Brain Child of Estee Advisors) for retail investors to PMS & AIFs for large, sophisticated investors. The key differentiator in all these products is the quant drive approach in which we take great pride in being the market leaders,” he said.

Estee has been running a category leading PMS in the arbitrage funds category since 2009 and has a distinction of never giving negative returns on a monthly basis.

