Esmelby Estevez Charged with Distributing Heroin

Bergen County Man, Esmelby Estevez-Castillo Charged with Distributing Heroin

A Bergen County, New Jersey, man was charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute heroin, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today.

Esmelby Estevez-Castillo, 35, of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, was arraigned on Aug. 10, 2022, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael A. Hammer and pleaded not guilty. Estevez-Castillo was indicted on Aug. 2, 2022, on one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and one count of possessing with intent to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

From March 2019 through Dec. 3, 2020, Estevez-Castillo conspired with others to distribute, and did distribute, at least 100 grams of heroin.

The count of conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $5 million. The charge of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin carries a statutory mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years in prison and a maximum fine of $5 million.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy in Newark, and postal inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Newark, under the direction of Inspector in Charge Damon E. Wood, Philadelphia Division, with the investigation leading to the charges.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sophie E. Reiter of the U.S. Attorney’s Cybercrime Unit in Newark.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today