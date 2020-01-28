Escalation of Violence in Yemen

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States government is alarmed by renewed violence in Yemen. Over the past few weeks de-escalatory efforts produced a significant reduction in fighting and showed to the Yemeni people that an end to hostilities is possible. However, renewed fighting is unacceptable and threatens to undermine this hard-earned progress. It also produces instability that terrorist groups and other malign actors can exploit for their own purposes, at the expense of the Yemeni people and the region as a whole.

We call on all parties to put the needs of the Yemeni people first and immediately return to restraint. The Houthis must cease attacks on Saudi territory. De-escalation is a vital steppingstone for UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths’ efforts to bring the parties in Yemen to a political settlement. The United States will continue to work with our international partners to bring peace, prosperity, and security to Yemen.

