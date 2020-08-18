Ervin David Carias Raudales and three other found in Northern Ohio indicted for illegal reentry into U.S.

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury sitting in Cleveland has indicted four individuals in the Northern Ohio area on charges of illegal reentry. These are separate cases and are not related.

Ervin David Carias Raudales, aka Carlos Jose Heraso, age 38, a citizen of Honduras, was indicted on one charge of illegal reentry into the United States after having been previously removed. Carias Raudales, who has been removed four times prior (the last time was on or about July 27, 2019), was found in Ashtabula, Ohio. The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrea Isabella.

Samuel Hernandez-Hernandez, age 22, a citizen of Guatemala, was indicted on one charge of illegal reentry into the United States after having been previously removed. Hernandez-Hernandez, last removed on or about February 12, 2019, was found in Columbiana County, Ohio. The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Vanessa V. Healy.

Fabian Chavez-Canales, age 32, a citizen of Mexico, was indicted on one charge of illegal reentry into the United States after having been previously removed. Chavez-Canales, last removed on May 17, 2016, was found in North Royalton, Ohio. The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Bryson Gillard.

Rene Cabrera-Ramos, age 42, a citizen of El Salvador, was indicted on one charge of illegal reentry into the United States after having been previously removed. Cabrera-Ramos, last removed on March 11, 2011, was found in Cleveland, Ohio. The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Bryson Gillard.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Each defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after a review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal records, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and in most cases, it will be less than the maximum.

