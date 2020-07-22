Erie Residents Rodney Domanick Evans and Lindsey Michelle Thompson Charged in Methamphetamine Trafficking Conspiracy

(STL.News) – Two residents of Erie, Pennsylvania have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on charges of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

The two-count Indictment named Rodney Domanick Evans, 30, and Lindsey Michelle Thompson, 36, as defendants.

According to the Indictment presented to the court, on or about December 19, 2019, Evans and Thompson conspired to distribute and distributed 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 80 years in prison, a fine of $10,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants.

Assistant United States Attorney Paul S. Sellers is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Erie County Detective Bureau, Erie Police Department and the Millcreek Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.