Erie: Alberto Arroyo Sentenced for Selling Heroin

Erie Man, Alberto Arroyo-Amaro Sentenced for Selling Heroin

A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months in jail on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence on Alberto Arroyo-Amaro, 24.

According to information presented to the court, Arroyo-Amaro was involved in a sale of 41.91 grams of heroin on or about August 22, 2018.

Prior to imposing sentence, Judge Baxter stated, “The scourge of heroin in our community has led to many broken hearts and broken families.”

Assistant United States Attorney Paul S. Sellers prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Chung commended the Pennsylvania State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Postal Inspection Service for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Arroyo-Amaro.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today