Enough FII flows waiting to come to India to help markets give a positive return: Sunil Subramaniam

Given that just about a month is left to go for the year, it is very hard to say that because there are a couple of news items – RBI policy, Fed data points. I do not expect much difference between now and the New Year. So even if the current path continues, we will end the year on a high if it is compared from the beginning of the year.

As we look into 2023 where the assumptions are that interest rates will peak out, commodity inflation is behind us and global markets will make a comeback, are we in for another year of decent and positive returns or could the market stall a bit?



We are in for another year of very good returns and I will explain why. If you split the market into three phases; starting from Covid, there was this initial period in Covid when commodity and oil prices crashed. Then there was the whole fiscal stimulus, QE and all that which raised commodity inflation up. Then there was the Russia-Ukraine war and then oil prices shot up.

If you look at the flows into the Indian market, there is still 40% of free float market cap in the hands of foreigners. It is very important to evaluate that. I think two, three things stand out here. First is that in the post Covid phase, when oil prices crashed, about $35 billion came in over an 18 month period into India from FIIs till October 2021.

In October 2021, when oil prices started rising from $60 to $105 and every energy expert was talking about oil at $150, we saw the reversal of the flow and in just nine months, we had the same $35 billion flow out of India. What came in over 18 months went out over nine months. Come June of this year and we finally saw the Fed recognising the reality of inflation as not a temporary inflation and they talked about aggressively hiking rates.

Then oil started correcting and again the money flow came back to India. Now of the $35 billion that went out in the nine months period, only $10-12 billion odd has come back in. So there is still $22 billion of money which was invested in India as close as last year. Why did it go out? It went out because of an apprehension around dollar strength and rupee artificially weakening because of oil demand. 83% of oil is imported and part of that money went to commodity exporters like say Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa and the like. Now the reversal of the flow is exactly what we will look at from that perspective.

I completely respect that point in terms of flows but I am just tempted to throw in one more question here…

Over the next year, with all the situations that you presented, I think there is enough FII flow waiting to come to India to help the markets give a positive return.

If I look at all the brokerages from CLSA to a Morgan Stanley to BofA ML, even local brokerages like have one simple caveat which is that the long term and the medium term earning story is better. It has never been this great in this kind of cloudy environment but markets are pricing that in and trading at 20 times one year forward, 17-18 times two-year forward. Typically from these levels, markets have only given returns which are in line with earning expectations that are 10% to 12%.

Sunil Subramaniam: Correct but why is 10% to 12% a disappointing return?

We are India and we are different.

Sunil Subramaniam: All these people that are talking about 10-12% are talking about the largecaps, the top 100 space. What is happening today is that mutual funds are continuing to get Rs 13,000 crore SIP book and have not yet diverting that flow into mid and smallcaps.

They are still allowing the largecaps to rise but very soon with FII flows coming, mutual funds will sell their largecaps to the FIIs and divert that flow to mid and smallcaps. The broader market rally should be giving 15% to 18% returns whereas your largecap may still give 10 to 12%. That is the point I wanted to make.

As more FII buying comes in, we will see the valuations of largecap stocks rise much more and then the domestic mutual funds will start feeling the heat and saying are these PE ratios sustainable, they will sell their stocks to FIIs and divert that into midcaps and smallcaps as the liquidity in midcaps and smallcap is much lesser. So, even a small amount of buying reallocation will lead to a fairly significant rally in mid and smallcaps. I expect the broader market to come in and give a very good return next year.

At the fund level, have you participated in any of the new tech stocks? Last year there were only buyers, now there are only sellers. Are you using this decline to get some long-term bargains in fintech, in Policybazaar, or ?



Sunil Subramaniam: No it is only in some funds. We have a services fund and new-age opportunities are a part of that fund. Last year, when everybody was buying all this, I did not buy any of those. I bought only one or two of those fintechs during the boom there. Some of them I am buying now but it is not broad-based buying. We are buying it in those funds where it makes sense which is essentially the services fund.