ENO, Burns & McDonnell Partner to Deliver Protective Gear to New Orleans East Hospital

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) While New Orleans continues to manage through the COVID-19 pandemic, some health care workers continue to struggle with access to personal protective equipment. Entergy New Orleans and Burns & McDonnell have teamed up to make sure first line responders at New Orleans East Hospital have access to protective face masks.

Employees at the Entergy New Orleans Power Station, located in New Orleans East, and Burns & McDonnell, a nationally recognized engineering and construction firm, donated approximately 1,500 N95 masks to the hospital’s health care workers.

“Safety is a core value for both Entergy New Orleans and Burns & McDonnell and our donation to New Orleans East Hospital is an extension of that commitment. We are proud to support our health care workers as they face the COVID-19 challenge head on,” said David Ellis, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans

“In order to continually provide selfless service and care to our patients during COVID-19, there is a great need to keep our dedicated, front-line, health care workers safe with personal protective equipment at New Orleans East Hospital. We are eternally grateful for the support and generous donation of masks to our hospital during this critical time of need,” said Dr. Takeisha Davis, CEO, New Orleans East Hospital.

“Protecting our health care workers is essential to help flatten the curve. I truly appreciate the PPE donation made by Entergy to strengthen our defense line,” said Cyndi Nguyen, councilmember District E.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE