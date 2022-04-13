Enforcement Of The New Federal Rule A Top Priority

US Attorney Darcie N. McElwee: Updated federal firearms definition will expand our ability to reduce violent crime

Enforcement of the new federal ‘ghost gun’ rule a top priority

PORTLAND, ME (STL.News) In response to the announcement of the “Frame or Receiver” Final Rule this week, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee issued the following statement:

“One year ago, the Department of Justice committed to addressing the growing concern of ghost guns and their increasing role in violent crime. These weapons, often assembled from kits, generally do not contain serial numbers and are sold without background checks, making them difficult to trace and easy to acquire by criminals.

This week, following an extensive public comment period, the Department announced the “Frame or Receiver” Final Rule, which modernizes the definition of a firearm. Including privately made firearms in the definition of what constitutes a federal firearm expands our ability to enforce federal law and assist our state and local law enforcement partners in keeping Maine streets safe.

Those who sell and use these weapons to commit crimes in Maine should know ATF and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are prepared to take action. Prosecuting gun crimes – including those involving ghost guns – in order to reduce violent crime is a top priority of my office.”

