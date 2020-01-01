Energy Fuels Renews Its ATM Program

LAKEWOOD, CO (STL.News) Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU; TSX:EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”), a leading producer of uranium in the United States, is pleased to announce that today the Company has filed a prospectus supplement to its effective U.S. registration statement on Form S-3 in order to renew its ‘at-the-market’ (“ATM”) program. Under the renewed ATM program the Company may, at its discretion from time to time, sell up to an additional US$30.0 million of common shares, with sales only being made on the NYSE American at then-prevailing market prices, or any other existing trading market of the common shares in the United States. The prospectus supplement and the accompanying base shelf prospectus relating to this offering have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base shelf prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention, Equity Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, New York, New York, 10022, email: prospectus@cantor.com.

