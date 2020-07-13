Energizer Holdings, Inc. To Webcast A Discussion Of Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results On August 5, 2020

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) will report results for its Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 before the market opens on August 5, 2020. Energizer will also discuss its results during an investor conference call that will be webcast on August 5, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Alan Hoskins; President and Chief Operating Officer, Mark LaVigne; and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Gorman.

All interested parties may access a live webcast of this conference call at www.energizerholdings.com, under the “Investors” and “Events and Presentations” tabs or by using the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1192/34852

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on www.energizerholdings.com, under the “Investors,” “Events and Presentations,” and “Past Events” tabs.