Energizer Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends On Its Common And Preferred Stock

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows:

Common – a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 18, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 22, 2020.

Preferred – a quarterly dividend of $1.875 per share of 7.50% Series A mandatory convertible preferred stock. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2020.