Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of $800 Million Senior Notes

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing, on September 16, 2020, of an $800 million offering of 4.375% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Notes priced at 100.0% of the principal amount thereof. The Notes will be guaranteed, jointly and severally, on an unsecured basis, by certain of the Company’s domestic restricted subsidiaries.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to (i) fund the conditional redemption to redeem in full the $750 million aggregate principal amount of the Company’s outstanding 6.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes Redemption”) and (ii) pay fees and expenses related to the 2026 Notes Redemption and the offering of the Notes. Pending application of the net proceeds for the purposes set forth in this paragraph, the Company intends to deposit such net proceeds in a segregated, interest-bearing bank account maintained by the Company. The offering of the Notes is expected to close on or around September 30, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of applicable conditions.

The Notes and related guarantees are being offered for sale to qualified institutional buyers in an offering of Notes exempt from registration pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Notes and related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

