Energizer Holdings Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

Net sales in the third quarter of $728.0 million, with organic growth of 3.8% primarily due to pricing actions.

Earnings per share of $0.73 and Adjusted Earnings per share of $0.77, up 4% compared to prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $145.5 million versus $144.4 million in the prior year.

ST. LOUIS, MO – Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) today announced results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We delivered another solid quarter as pricing actions, and consistent operational execution generated strong organic revenue growth and gross margin improvement,” said Mark LaVigne, Chief Executive Officer. “Despite a continued volatile operating environment, we are seeing the strength and resiliency of our brands driving benefits across the business, and the actions we’re taking to rebuild margin are gaining momentum. Our investments in innovation, productivity, and digital transformation are paying dividends, and we continue to build a solid foundation for future growth.”

NOTE: This is only a summary. Visit the company website for the complete report.

